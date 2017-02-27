Watermark
Renew to tap Natixis for April PACE deal

Residential and commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) lender Renew Financial will hit the ABS market in April with a new deal, and will tap Natixis to lead the transaction, sources tell GlobalCapital.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:00 PM
The California-based issuer will sell the deal from its Golden Bear shelf, according to a person familiar with the matter. So far, the PACE ABS pipeline in 2017 has been dry, though sources have previously noted that industry can expect to see an increase in deal volume this ...

