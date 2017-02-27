Renew to tap Natixis for April PACE deal
Residential and commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) lender Renew Financial will hit the ABS market in April with a new deal, and will tap Natixis to lead the transaction, sources tell GlobalCapital.
The California-based issuer will sell the deal from its Golden Bear shelf, according to a person familiar with the matter. So far, the PACE ABS pipeline in 2017 has been dry, though sources have previously noted that industry can expect to see an increase in deal volume this
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.