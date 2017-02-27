Watermark
FIG issuers push pedal on pricing in buoyant primary

Financial institutions have commanded very attractive pricing levels for new issues this week, as an influx of cash in fixed income markets has shown investors are still finding value in bank credit despite the fact that spreads grind ever tighter and tighter.

  • By Bill Thornhill, Owen Sanderson, Tyler Davies
  • 11:00 AM


A rally in German Bund yields and swap spreads has caused the European mid-swaps curve to widen in the past two weeks — making low beta bonds in the secondary market appear very attractive compared to the German government benchmark.

The conditions have given a boost to the ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 HSBC 3,662.21 15 7.03%
2 Commerzbank Group 3,389.17 19 6.50%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,124.37 12 5.99%
4 LBBW 2,926.97 13 5.62%
5 UniCredit 2,761.78 18 5.30%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 23,952.72 55 9.10%
2 Goldman Sachs 21,593.65 74 8.21%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,302.83 44 7.72%
4 JPMorgan 15,324.04 56 5.82%
5 Citi 14,173.41 67 5.39%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 19,674.67 36 12.60%
2 Goldman Sachs 18,755.13 60 12.02%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,433.07 31 8.61%
4 JPMorgan 12,571.42 38 8.05%
5 Citi 12,290.98 48 7.87%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,991.94 11 10.04%
2 LBBW 2,366.72 8 7.94%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,317.41 8 7.78%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 1,987.58 8 6.67%
5 HSBC 1,941.46 7 6.52%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,309.08 6 14.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,499.19 8 9.10%
3 JPMorgan 1,236.52 7 7.51%
4 HSBC 1,216.99 8 7.39%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 1,034.32 6 6.28%