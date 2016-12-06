Citi, EIB, EBRD back Greek SME ABS

The three institutions are each taking separate tranches of the €320m senior notes in the deal, Alpha Proodos DAC.
The EBRD is taking the €50m 'A2' tranche with the rest split between EIB and Citi.EIB said it was committing an additional €1bn to supporting Greek SMEs through the ...
