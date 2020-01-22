DSB mulls sale of securitized assets to repay investors

DSB Bank, the Dutch bank that failed in 2009, is considering calling and selling assets from five outstanding securitizations to pay back investors over the next two years.

As part of a possible sale, the bank would repurchase the loan portfolio of Chapel 2003-1 by exercising a clean-up call option. DSB would then acquire ownership of Chapel 2003’s loan portfolio on February 17, 2020.

“DSB Bank now expects that, by the exercise of this option, Chapel ...