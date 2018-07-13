Auto issuers hit the gas, buckle up for trade war

Ford is issuing a three-tranche securitization comprising a $750m class 'A' tranche, class 'B' and 'C' tranches which are $30.9m each.Citi is acting as lead structuring agent and joint bookrunner on the deal, 2018-REV2, will be backed by a revolving pool of new and used automobile contracts ...
