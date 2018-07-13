Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Auto issuers hit the gas, buckle up for trade war

A pair of auto ABS deals from Ford Motor Company and OneMain Financial are about to hit the market as President Donald Trump’s trade policy threatens a bumpy ride ahead for US car manufacturers.

  • By Fotios Tsarouhis
  • 13 Jul 2018

Ford is issuing a three-tranche securitization comprising a $750m class 'A' tranche, class 'B' and 'C' tranches which are $30.9m each.

Citi is acting as lead structuring agent and joint bookrunner on the deal, 2018-REV2, will be backed by a revolving pool of new and used automobile contracts ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 10,542 20 18.54
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,103 21 10.73
3 Citi 5,130 13 9.02
4 JP Morgan 4,681 6 8.23
5 Lloyds Bank 3,389 13 5.96

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 69,274.08 197 11.44%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 60,274.95 165 9.96%
3 JPMorgan 48,046.47 137 7.94%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 47,876.25 137 7.91%
5 Credit Suisse 38,137.06 93 6.30%