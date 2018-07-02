Watermark
Principal jumps back into CMBS lending with Mitsubishi partnership

In partnership with MUFG Union Bank, the American subsidiary of Japanese giant bank Mitsubishi Financial Group, Principal Real Estate Investors has announced the debut of MUFG Principal Commercial Capital, a lending platform focused on originating loans and securitizing them in CMBS deals.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 02 Jul 2018

The platform will be co-managed by the firm, which will source loan opportunities and execute securitizations for the platform. MUFG will fund the loans and retain all risk retention investments while Principal will act as primary loan servicer.

Philip Miller of Union Bank will be leading the platform ...

