Principal jumps back into CMBS lending with Mitsubishi partnership In partnership with MUFG Union Bank, the American subsidiary of Japanese giant bank Mitsubishi Financial Group, Principal Real Estate Investors has announced the debut of MUFG Principal Commercial Capital, a lending platform focused on originating loans and securitizing them in CMBS deals.

