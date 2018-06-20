Watermark
Credit Suisse preps marketplace loan ABS

Credit Suisse is in the market this week with a $180.21m ABS offering backed by unsecured consumer loans originated by online lender loanDepot, and is already drawing heavy demand from investors.

  • By Max Adams
  • 20 Jun 2018
CSABS 2018-LD1 comprises four classes of notes rated A- to B+ by Kroll Bond Rating Agency. The deal is expected to “move very fast”, and is already three to four times oversubscribed for the ‘C’ and ‘D’ classes, and almost fully subscribed on classes ‘A’ and ‘B’, according ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 21.27
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 9.83
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.40
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 6.71
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.13

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 60,171.95 171 11.52%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 54,980.53 146 10.53%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 39,794.15 117 7.62%
4 JPMorgan 39,624.65 113 7.59%
5 Credit Suisse 30,978.90 74 5.93%