Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Pair of single borrower CMBS price, while CRE CLOs see more action

A pair of single borrower deals were priced this week — the hotel-backed AHTP 2018-ATRM and WFCM 2018-1745, a securitization of a $319m loan partially used to refinance an office complex on 1745 Broadway in New York. Meanwhile, the market for commercial real estate CLOs is showing no signs of fatigue.

  • By Alexander Saeedy
  • 15 Jun 2018
$603m of notes were issued in the Atrium deal, backed by a portfolio of 24 hotels owned by Atrium Hospitality, a manager of branded hotels across the US like Hilton and Marriott. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were joint bookrunners on the deal. The senior triple-A bonds ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 21.27
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 9.83
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.40
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 6.71
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.13

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 56,345.94 162 11.45%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 52,255.11 137 10.62%
3 JPMorgan 38,740.34 109 7.87%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 38,199.10 112 7.76%
5 Credit Suisse 30,637.75 72 6.23%