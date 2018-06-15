Pair of single borrower CMBS price, while CRE CLOs see more action A pair of single borrower deals were priced this week — the hotel-backed AHTP 2018-ATRM and WFCM 2018-1745, a securitization of a $319m loan partially used to refinance an office complex on 1745 Broadway in New York. Meanwhile, the market for commercial real estate CLOs is showing no signs of fatigue.

