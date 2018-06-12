Vivint reveals details of ABS private placement

The $345m private placement, issued through Vivint Solar Financing IV, brings the total raised through the two transactions to $811m.The five year private placement will act as a warehouse for a portfolio of assets that Vivint will look to refinance in a more permanent structure in the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.