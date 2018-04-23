Watermark
Citi’s veteran co-head of CMBS leaves to head CCRE

Citi’s co-head of CMBS Paul Vanderslice, who had been with the bank for over 25 years, has left to become chief executive officer of Cantor Commercial Real Estate.

  • By David Bell
  • 23 Apr 2018
A spokesperson for Citi said that Vanderslice was no longer with the bank as of Friday last week. He was co-head of the bank’s CMBS group. Vanderslice’s responsibilities will be taken up by Raul Orozco, head of CMBS syndication, and Rick Simpson, director of CMBS and real estate ...

