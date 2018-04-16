Watermark
CMBS spreads braced by supply slowdown

The first CMBS deal in the new quarter was priced on Friday, with senior bonds priced 5bp tighter than the previous offering in the market. With deal supply slowing after a surge in March, the worst of a recent patch of spread widening should be over, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts.

  • By David Bell
  • 16 Apr 2018

CMBS spreads widened in recent weeks after issuers brought $23bn of new private label deals in the first quarter of the year, well above the same period last year, against the backdrop of volatile credit markets.

But issuance has been slow so far in April with only two ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Citi 4,016 8 15.35
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,411 8 9.21
3 BNP Paribas 1,999 8 7.64
4 Societe Generale 1,927 4 7.37
5 Lloyds Bank 1,742 8 6.66

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 32,525.18 94 11.10%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,292.45 79 9.99%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 25,825.61 70 8.81%
4 JPMorgan 22,919.96 68 7.82%
5 Credit Suisse 19,092.05 43 6.51%