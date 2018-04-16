Libor mismatch gives CLO managers new arbitrage concern

The basis between one and three month Libor is at 44bp, the widest it has been since 2009 according to JP Morgan analysts writing on Friday. Last year the basis was only 15bp, but it has widened as a result of technical shifts in the money markets, they ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.