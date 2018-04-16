Watermark
Libor mismatch gives CLO managers new arbitrage concern

A recent spike in three month Libor has prompted US loan borrowers to switch to the cheaper one month Libor rate, causing a mismatch between CLO assets and liabilities that is putting a new strain on the arbitrage in the structures.

  • By David Bell
  • 16 Apr 2018
The basis between one and three month Libor is at 44bp, the widest it has been since 2009 according to JP Morgan analysts writing on Friday. Last year the basis was only 15bp, but it has widened as a result of technical shifts in the money markets, they ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Citi 4,016 8 15.35
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,411 8 9.21
3 BNP Paribas 1,999 8 7.64
4 Societe Generale 1,927 4 7.37
5 Lloyds Bank 1,742 8 6.66

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 32,525.18 94 11.10%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,292.45 79 9.99%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 25,825.61 70 8.81%
4 JPMorgan 22,919.96 68 7.82%
5 Credit Suisse 19,092.05 43 6.51%