Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Mosaic prices solar securitization

Residential solar finance company Mosaic priced its first securitization of 2018 this week. The offering follows the recent departure of the firm's head of capital markets.

  • By Max Adams
  • 12 Apr 2018

The Oakland, California-based company priced the $235.25m deal via Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas. Spreads on the $195.75m senior ‘A’ class came in at 130bp over interpolated swaps, 20bp tight of the 150bp area floated at price guidance.

The class ‘B’ notes were priced to yield 5.4%, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 3,690 7 15.63
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 1,902 7 8.06
3 Lloyds Bank 1,742 8 7.38
4 BNP Paribas 1,702 7 7.21
5 Societe Generale 1,631 3 6.91

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 31,318.44 87 10.96%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,292.45 79 10.25%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 25,665.17 69 8.98%
4 JPMorgan 22,241.26 64 7.79%
5 Credit Suisse 18,891.44 41 6.61%