Asset manager readies CLO fund for private wealth clients

US fund manager Alexandria Capital is preparing to launch a fund that will invest in alternative assets including CLO equity on behalf of its private wealth and family office clients.

  • By Max Adams
  • 09 Apr 2018

The open ended Alternative Solutions Fund of Funds will invest in “private equity, CLO equity and other non-traditional market correlated funds”, according to a source familiar with the firm’s plans. In CLO equity, the fund will mainly target primary market transactions.

The source said that Alexandria’s clients are ...

