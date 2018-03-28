Watermark
Go to Asia edition

loanDepot debuts prime jumbo mortgage deal

Online consumer lender loanDepot is in the market with its first prime jumbo mortgage transaction, bringing a new face to the roster of issuers in a sector that has seen only sporadic activity in recent years.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 28 Mar 2018

Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are joint leads on the $300m Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance 2018-MTG1. loanDepot last issued a securitization in 2015. That deal was backed by consumer loans and structured byJefferies.

According to a presale from Moody’s Investor Service, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 29,695.56 78 11.76%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,751.91 67 10.20%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 23,254.57 61 9.21%
4 JPMorgan 18,463.36 53 7.31%
5 Credit Suisse 16,903.68 33 6.70%