Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Angel Oak hires new mortgage head as new issue nears pricing

US fixed income firm Angel Oak has hired a former senior vice president at Canyon Capital to head up the firm’s efforts in mortgage credit, as investors this week mull the firm’s seventh RMBS deal since 2015.

  • By David Bell
  • 08:15 PM
Namit Sinha has been hired as head of mortgage strategies at Angel Oak, after spending four years at Canyon Capital where he set up the firm’s residential loan trading business as well as covering structured credit. He was previously at Nomura Securities as executive director of mortgage trading, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 29,695.56 78 11.76%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,751.91 67 10.20%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 23,254.57 61 9.21%
4 JPMorgan 18,463.36 53 7.31%
5 Credit Suisse 16,903.68 33 6.70%