Wells names new heads of mortgage finance

Wells Fargo Securities has named two new co-heads of its mortgage finance group, which covers warehousing and term financing for originators and investors in residential real estate loans and securities.

  • By David Bell
  • 22 Mar 2018

Wells has named Ari Kavour and Mike Llodra as co-heads of the mortgage finance group, reporting to Chris Pink, head of asset backed finance and securitization.

Kavour was previously head of RMBS and mortgage trading at the firm. He joined in 2012 after servicing as co-head of collateralized ...

