Secrecy is not an option

The New York chapter of the WEN initiative struck a chord with a deep dive on the #MeToo movement – a hashtag which some have been eager to cash in on, or sweep under the rug.

“Non-disclosures should be for trade secrets, not harassment cases,” said one of the panelists, adding that the settlement culture only encourages victim blaming and bad conduct to endure.

After the initial uproar in Hollywood, the #MeToo movement quickly gained traction across a range of traditionally male-dominated industries. Unfortunately, the conversation did not gain the same momentum in financial services sectors, where behind the scenes settlements still play a key role in preventing incidents from becoming headlines.

In a way, the post-crisis compliance culture of policing emails and company chat forums has helped to clean up some of the behavior that was rampant during Wall Street’s heydays of the 1980s. But as long as the industry continues to minimize the importance of addressing what is a glaring issue, eliminating settlements and arbitration agreements is easier said than done.

“You don’t want to have a data breach to start thinking about cybersecurity. It’s the same thing here…Companies need to take good a hard look at their policies,” said another panelist, adding that unchecked behavior doesn’t just hurt female employees, but also damages the company’s reputation.

Whether the rest of the mess gets cleaned up boils down to company leadership – senior management owes to it their female employees to ensure the environment they work in enables them to feel safe and to speak up on uncomfortable issues without the fear of retaliation.

To stay silent in these cases demonstrates complicity in the kind of behavior that holds women back, discourages them from speaking up and hobbles any effort to reach equal gender representation in the workplace.

