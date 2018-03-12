Watermark
BAML warns on MPLs, says stick with traditional consumer credit

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch signaled their preference for unsecured consumer loans originated by ‘brick and mortar’ lenders over those originated online, citing a dearth of marketplace loan performance history and weak ABS structures.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 12 Mar 2018

The analysts said that the spread differential between online and traditional personal loans “seems narrow” for a market that has not been through a credit cycle, versus one that already has been tested.

“We continue to prefer traditional personal loan ABS over marketplace personal loan ABS as current ...

