AIG strikes out alone in strong RMBS market

The new deal, PSMC 2018-1, is the first time the insurance company has sold an RMBS deal through its own securitization shelf. Credit Suisse has been hired to arrange the deal, which is expected to be priced this week.All of the loans in the $446.2m portfolio are ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.