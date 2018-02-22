Structural changes draw more buyers to container ABS Container lease ABS could see some new faces from the buyside this year given increased use of time tranching and lower leverage in some new deals deals, as well as improved economic fundamentals, said panelists on a panel on day four of SFIG Vegas.

Time tranching has helped to spark interest from buyers previously unable to purchase longer dated paper, while higher debt service coverage have given investors "comfort", the panelists said. "There is a wide pool of investors out there who are ready and interested in the sector…[so] we made used ...