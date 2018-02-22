Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Structural changes draw more buyers to container ABS

Container lease ABS could see some new faces from the buyside this year given increased use of time tranching and lower leverage in some new deals deals, as well as improved economic fundamentals, said panelists on a panel on day four of SFIG Vegas.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 08:00 PM

Time tranching has helped to spark interest from buyers previously unable to purchase longer dated paper, while higher debt service coverage have given investors “comfort”, the panelists said.

“There is a wide pool of investors out there who are ready and interested in the sector…[so] we made used ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 17,738.14 44 12.54%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,240.73 33 10.06%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 13,749.62 36 9.72%
4 JPMorgan 10,781.93 34 7.62%
5 Credit Suisse 9,500.54 15 6.71%