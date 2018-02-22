Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CleanFund nears launch of debut commercial PACE ABS

CleanFund Commercial Capital is on track to issue their debut commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) securitization in either April or May, according to sources at the SFIG conference at Las Vegas.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 01:15 AM


The single-tranche deal will be in the $100m–$120m range, and is expected to be rated.This is up from the initial planned deal size of $40m–$75m. Credit Suisse is leading the transaction, according to two people familiar with the matter. 

The rating agency on the deal could not be ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 17,738.14 44 12.54%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,240.73 33 10.06%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 13,749.62 36 9.72%
4 JPMorgan 10,781.93 34 7.62%
5 Credit Suisse 9,500.54 15 6.71%