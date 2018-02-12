Watermark
CLO supply to improve, but risk retention ruling could dent European demand

The ruling last week by the District of Columbia Court of Appeals exempting CLO managers from risk retention should boost supply of US CLOs, though demand may suffer, as regulated European investors will no longer be able to buy into US deals. Conversely, European CLO spreads may tighten as the supply of compliant paper dwindles, bankers tell GlobalCapital.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 12 Feb 2018

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that US CLO managers should be exempt from risk retention requirements in a surprise judgement that supported the arguments made by the Loan Syndications and Trading Association against federal regulatory agencies.

The LSTA filed a lawsuit against ...

