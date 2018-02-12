CLO supply to improve, but risk retention ruling could dent European demand The ruling last week by the District of Columbia Court of Appeals exempting CLO managers from risk retention should boost supply of US CLOs, though demand may suffer, as regulated European investors will no longer be able to buy into US deals. Conversely, European CLO spreads may tighten as the supply of compliant paper dwindles, bankers tell GlobalCapital.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — Something lighter