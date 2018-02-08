Watermark
Italian banks fear ECB will target existing NPLs

The European Central Bank might implement its controversial provisioning proposal for NPL inflows from April — later than originally anticipated, it said this week. But Italian lenders are now scared their existing NPLs will be on the hook next.

  • By Jasper Cox, Nell Mackenzie
  • 08 Feb 2018

Before the year end, the ECB will disclose how banks must treat existing stock and this has raised fears across the Italian banking system, according to Vito Ruscigno, co-head of NPLs and distressed assets at PwC.

“When the rules hit the existing stock, it will be a ...

