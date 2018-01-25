Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US CLOs set to surpass pricing milestone

A pair of CLOs to be priced in the last few days have hit 101bp over Libor for the senior class, a post-crisis record for a market that observers say still has room to run.

  • By Max Adams
  • 09:15 PM

Deal watchers say that the transactions, one issued Friday by PGIM and another priced on Monday from GSO/Blackstone, are an important milestone for CLO pricing, and that it is a matter of when — not if — the market goes tighter.

“We’re working on breaking the seal ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,979.13 14 8.64%
2 JPMorgan 3,941.48 12 8.56%
3 Credit Suisse 3,529.43 7 7.66%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 3,223.91 11 7.00%
5 Morgan Stanley 3,109.75 8 6.75%