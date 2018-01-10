Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Mezz RMBS demand heats up as slate of issues hit screens

Demand for the mezzanine tranches of non-conforming RMBS Finsbury Square has been strong, boding well for a series of new UK RMBS issues that hit came to market on Wednesday.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 10 Jan 2018

Demand for the junior portions of Kensington Mortgage Company's Finsbury Square 2018-1 RMBS deal has far exceeded supply.

Based on the latest order book update released on Wednesday, the £70m ‘D’ class, rated BBB+/A3 by Fitch Ratings and Moody’s, were initially offered at 200bp over three ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 363.56 1 23.77%
2 TD Securities Inc 241.54 1 15.79%
2 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 241.54 1 15.79%
2 Barclays 241.54 1 15.79%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 241.54 1 15.79%