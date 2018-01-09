GM, CPS price first auto ABS deals of 2018

Citi led the $190m CPS subprime offering, CPSART 2018-A. Pricing on all classes of the deal tightened from guidance, with the $88.46m ‘A’ class priced at 27bp over euro dollar spot forward, from the 30bp area given at guidance. The senior bonds were rated triple-A by Moody’s ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.