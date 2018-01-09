Watermark
KKR, Barings close private debt funds

KKR closed fundraising for a $2.24bn global private credit fund on Monday that will target private junior and mezzanine corporate debt as well as asset-backed financing, while on Tuesday Barings said it had closed a $1.85bn fund that will invest in private senior secured middle market loans.

  By David Bell
  09 Jan 2018

The two funds have been closed as more firms eye higher yielding private credit markets.

In a statement, KKR said that the firm had raised money from new and existing investors including public pensions, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, banking platforms, family offices and high net worth individuals.

