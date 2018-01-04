BlackRock MD joins Alcentra as head of US loans and high yield The former head of loans and CLOs at BlackRock has joined Alcentra, the alternative fixed income specialist for BNY Mellon Investment Management, as head of US loans and high yield.

Alcentra said on Monday that Leland Hart has been appointed as managing director and head of US loans and high yield, reporting to Vijay Rajguru, global co-chief investment officer. Hart will head an investment and research team of 16 across New York and Boston. The firm manages assets ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. Hart will head an investment and research team of 16 across New York and Boston. The firm manages assets ...