Funding Circle sets up US financing line with Kansas bank

The US arm of small business lender Funding Circle has set up a new partnership with Kansas based INTRUST Bank, as the online platform expands its sources of funding and plans to launch a US bond programme.

  • By David Bell
  • 04:30 PM
INTRUST Bank will fund $20m of US small business loans originated by Funding Circle, with the partnership expected to expand into a multi-year funding programme that includes joint marketing campaigns, the firm said in a statement. The bank will fund loans on a passive basis alongside other institutions ...

