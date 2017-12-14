Watermark
‘Vacuum cleaner’ CLOs blamed for deteriorating US loan conditions

US leveraged finance sources have blamed a rampant CLO market for allowing borrowers to run riot in the leveraged loan market with loose covenants and declining underwriting standards, trends that look likely to escalate if leveraged lending guidelines are rolled back, writes David Bell.

  • By David Bell
  • 14 Dec 2017

Rampant demand from securitization investors for CLO debt is fuelling an erosion of investor protections in new leveraged loans and CLO structures, according to sources. 

Appetite for the yieldy asset class is encouraging CLO managers to churn out paper at a tear, but this is encouraging an erosion ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 14 Dec 2017
1 Citi 120,126.76 346 12.85%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 99,988.41 288 10.70%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 88,516.28 265 9.47%
4 JPMorgan 69,113.88 208 7.39%
5 Credit Suisse 51,313.00 155 5.49%