EC signals interest in lowering capital charges on green loans

European Commission vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, has signalled that capital charges on green mortgages and auto loans could be lowered, a move that would boost the investment appeal of green covered bonds and ABS deals secured on such collateral.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 12 Dec 2017

Speaking on Tuesday at the One Planet Summit in Paris, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for financial stability, services and the Capital Markets Union (FISMA), said in a tweet that the commission was “looking at amending capital charges for banks to boost green investments and loans.”

