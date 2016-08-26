Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Renovate America back with third PACE deal

Residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) issuer Renovate America is marketing its third securitization of the year as part of its goal to issue deals on a quarterly basis.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 07:30 PM

The California-based platform filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an upcoming transaction from its Home Energy Renovation Opportunity (HERO) shelf.

Deutsche Bank,Morgan Stanley and Mischler Financial Group are underwriters on the deal, according to the deal documents.

The company previously told GlobalCapital ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,041 15 12.27
2 Citi 5,505 15 11.18
3 Credit Suisse 4,439 8 9.01
4 Lloyds Bank 3,788 10 7.69
5 Deutsche Bank 3,293 8 6.69

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Aug 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 51,201.59 117 11.59%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 47,123.00 125 10.66%
3 JPMorgan 41,124.82 116 9.31%
4 Citi 39,913.83 118 9.03%
5 Credit Suisse 34,125.12 92 7.72%