August beginning of flurry of US CLO resets

Eagle eyed issuers are taking advantage of a hungry US CLO investor base to issue reset deals, in order to feed the demand for new paper and beat risk retention deadlines.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:15 PM

According to Wells Fargo data, CLO spreads have continued to tighten over the past month. Several top-tier issuers priced CLOs last week, with new tights at the top end of the capital stack.

Primary triple-A spreads are now around 145 bps, double-A spreads are approximately 180 bps ...

