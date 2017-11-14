Ally creates Irish SPE, ups risk profile for latest deal

The single-tranche $530m deal, which is being led by Citi, has been assigned preliminary ratings of Baa3 from Moody’s Investor Service.The loans come from the same prime loan portfolio backing Ally’s other ABS shelf, Ally Auto Receivables Trust (AART), though the loans in the Juniper deal ...
