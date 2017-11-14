Watermark
Ally creates Irish SPE, ups risk profile for latest deal

Ally Bank has created an Irish special purpose entity (SPE) for a new prime auto from a new loan shelf titled Juniper Receivables DAC, which is backed by loans with longer terms and higher risk collateral.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 14 Nov 2017

The single-tranche $530m deal, which is being led by Citi, has been assigned preliminary ratings of Baa3 from Moody’s Investor Service.

The loans come from the same prime loan portfolio backing Ally’s other ABS shelf, Ally Auto Receivables Trust (AART), though the loans in the Juniper deal ...

