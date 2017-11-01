Watermark
Go to Asia edition

PACE market stirs with deals from Ygrene, Renovate

Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) finance firm Ygrene Energy Fund priced a blended pool of residential and commercial PACE liens on Wednesday, while Renovate America filed documents this week for its final deal of the year.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:45 PM
The flurry of activity in PACE ABS in the US comes just as the asset class is taking off in Europe, a hot topic at last week’s Investors' Conference on Green Bonds, organized by IMN in London. Market participants told GlobalCapital last week that Olot, a Catalonian municipality, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 105,558.75 300 12.93%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 95,094.15 276 11.65%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 78,699.65 239 9.64%
4 JPMorgan 56,936.09 178 6.97%
5 Credit Suisse 43,376.88 132 5.31%