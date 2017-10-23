Watermark
Subprime issuers making up bigger piece of auto ABS pie

Subprime auto ABS deals, especially from 'deep subprime' lenders, are anticipated to form a larger percentage of overall auto ABS, as issuers take advantage of cheap funding and prime auto lenders pull back.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 23 Oct 2017


A growing number of auto lenders which originate deep subprime loans — loans made to borrowers with FICO scores around 550 and under — have accessed the securitization market in recent months, and the trend is expected to continue into 2018, market watchers told GlobalCapital on Monday. 

