Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Mosaic solar ABS resurfaces in primary pipeline

Residential rooftop solar finance company Mosaic has refiled documents in preparation for an ABS offering, nearly four months after the company originally filed for the deal in June.

  • By Max Adams
  • 09:15 PM

Mosaic filed an ABS-15G document for Mosaic Solar Loans 2017-2 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on October 5. The documents for the deal had originally been filed on June 12, but the offering never materlialized.

Instead, the next piece of news to come ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 5,262 21 11.24
2 Citi 4,628 16 9.89
3 BNP Paribas 3,352 13 7.16
4 Credit Suisse 2,783 8 5.94
5 Rabobank 2,633 4 5.62

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 93,250.78 268 12.95%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 88,553.28 260 12.29%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 68,996.55 213 9.58%
4 JPMorgan 50,963.73 162 7.08%
5 Credit Suisse 40,548.65 123 5.63%