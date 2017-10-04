Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Verizon brings third 2017 cell phone ABS

Verizon Communications is marketing its third securitization of 2017, pooling device payment plans (DPPs) on mobile phones as buzz around the budding asset class increases on the back of bullish predictions at ABS East last month.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 04 Oct 2017
Though cell phone companies have mostly financed themselves with bank funding, deal watchers had expressed confidence that ABS backed by device payments could grow to as much as $15bn. Delegates at last month’s ABS East conference noted that past deals have been well received by investors, as the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 5,262 21 11.94
2 Citi 4,551 15 10.32
3 BNP Paribas 2,642 12 5.99
4 Rabobank 2,633 4 5.97
5 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 5.93

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 91,157.58 262 12.85%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 86,865.52 254 12.25%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 68,655.83 211 9.68%
4 JPMorgan 49,816.48 157 7.02%
5 Credit Suisse 40,548.65 123 5.72%