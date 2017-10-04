Verizon brings third 2017 cell phone ABS
Verizon Communications is marketing its third securitization of 2017, pooling device payment plans (DPPs) on mobile phones as buzz around the budding asset class increases on the back of bullish predictions at ABS East last month.
Though cell phone companies have mostly financed themselves with bank funding, deal watchers had expressed confidence that ABS backed by device payments could grow to as much as $15bn. Delegates at last month’s ABS East conference noted that past deals have been well received by investors, as the
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.