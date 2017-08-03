Watermark
CFPB lawsuit, potential rating downgrades add to NCSLT struggles

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust (NCSLT), a private student loan trust, could see a swathe of downgrades from Fitch across at least 12 ABS transactions, following a proposed consent judgement filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) last week.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 05:45 PM


Fitch placed 17 tranches across 12 NCSLT transactions issued from 2003 to 2007 on “Ratings Watch Negative” on Monday, given that an ongoing CFPB lawsuit could potentially divert cash otherwise paid to ABS note holders. NCSLT trusts have 14 securitizations totaling $6.7bn outstanding, according to data from JP ...

