Mattel loosens debt covenants after Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy

The company has raised the debt to EBITDA ratio that it is required to maintain for a revolving credit facility to 4.5 times, up from 3.75 times. The company had already raised its ratio from 3.5 to 3.75 in June this year.The covenant amendment also allow for ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.