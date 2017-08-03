Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Issuers look to rekindle US interest for sterling ABS revival

Prior the Bank of England’s easy money schemes, UK issuers were reliant upon a deeper base of US buyers to get deals over the line. With the end in sight for the BoE’s Term Funding Scheme (TFS), sellers are looking to restore the link between the US and the UK markets to support sterling issuance.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 03:30 PM

Two UK deals in recent weeks, an auto ABS deal from Santander Consumer Finance and a prime RMBS transaction from Virgin Money, have included a sizable dollar denominated tranche.

Santander's Motor 2017-1 priced its dollar tranche last week to strong demand, taking $930m of orders ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 82,367.33 238 12.89%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 71,317.58 219 11.16%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 62,984.09 198 9.86%
4 JPMorgan 45,920.23 145 7.19%
5 Credit Suisse 37,235.50 114 5.83%