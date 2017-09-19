Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Alternative data could reshape SLABS landscape

New and alternative sources of data beyond FICO and other traditional credit scoring metrics have the potential to dramatically alter the landscape for student loan ABS, according to speakers on day three of ABS East.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 19 Sep 2017

Alternative data – in focus for most ABS sectors throughout the conference – was at the forefront of the discussion on Tuesday.

“People are realizing that credit scores are not the be all, end all, and regulators need to get up to date with this in order to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 82,050.07 237 12.94%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 70,926.06 217 11.18%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 62,359.46 195 9.83%
4 JPMorgan 45,920.23 145 7.24%
5 Credit Suisse 36,830.60 112 5.81%