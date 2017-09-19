Alternative data could reshape SLABS landscape

Alternative data – in focus for most ABS sectors throughout the conference – was at the forefront of the discussion on Tuesday.“People are realizing that credit scores are not the be all, end all, and regulators need to get up to date with this in order to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.