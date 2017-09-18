Latham hires veteran structured finance lawyer

Rudin joins Latham & Watkins as counsel in the finance department. He became a Freshfields partner in 1995, and has worked on a variety of structured credit and strategic equity transactions, as well as structured insurance solutions such as longevity swaps, collateralized reinsurance and embedded value securitizations.His practice ...
