Draghi right to defend free trade, but should concentrate on the day job

This is not to criticise the ECB's boss for defending free trade. In the age of both Trump and Brexit it is right that the people regarded by many as the brightest economic minds on the planet stand up for global economic co-operation.

But by staying silent on tapering and the ECB’s quantitative easing programmes, Draghi ignored the mammoth in the room, with so many in Europe’s capital markets waiting for some slight indication on when the ECB will begin to taper.

In a note issued this week to investors, Rabobank analysts noted that Draghi’s speech had been disappointing even though expectations had been low regardless.

It added that the high peaks of Jackson Hole “must be an enviable altitude for credit investors, who arguably would like to see higher credit spreads in a more normal market environment with less active central banks.”

All eyes once again will turn to the ECB’s policy meeting next week, where those in Europe’s financial markets are hopeful that the word “taper” might just find its way into a stray paragraph of Draghi’s speech following the meeting.

But it feels at the moment that central banks continue to give markets nothing more than scraps of information to feed on and to plan their funding and investment options around.

Yes, tapering would undoubtedly hurt some, but no one is suggesting the ECB make a dramatic change in policy. It is fair to have at least an indication of when that process might start.

The central bank has allowed Europe’s financial markets to enjoy a glorious summer-like period of extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy.

But to borrow a phrase from HBO’s Game of Thrones, markets need to know when winter is coming and how severe it’s going to be.



