US ABS primary slows but secondary sees action
The US ABS market is putting the brakes on as August winds down, but while the primary market quiets, observers say investors are stepping into the secondary market to look for opportunities.
After a record August for consumer ABS issuance, with over $17bn priced month-to-date, the market is expected to slow down over the next two weeks. Consumer ABS deal flow is expected to be thin going into Labor Day. OneMain Financial filed documents on Monday with the Securities and
