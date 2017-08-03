Eurobank nears landmark Greek NPL sale
Final bids are due by the end of the month for a landmark €2.8bn transaction in the resurgent Greek non-performing loans market, as banks from the country rush to meet European targets to clean up their balance sheets.
Eurobank’s Project Eclipse, a €2.8bn sale of non-performing unsecured consumer loans, is expected to kick-start a rush of other transactions, according to Marios Koliopoulos, Greek country head for Alvarez & Marsal’s newly authorised Independent Portfolio Management (IPM) loan servicing subsidiary, as the print will give a benchmark level
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.