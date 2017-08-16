Watermark
Lev loan market prepares for more retail asset stripping

The number of highly leveraged retailers including clauses in loans that allow them to strip out valuable collateral into separate subsidiaries, out of reach of secured lenders, has reached “extreme” levels, according to loan market sources.

  • By David Bell
  • 16 Aug 2017
The practice of stripping out collateral from the parent company into a separate subsidiary to ease debt refinancing has steadily gained prominence. In June this year, clothing company JCrew won a legal battle to allow it to move its intellectual property into a new subsidiary that would issue ...

