Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Triton rushes back to ABS market

Triton Container Finance is back in the ABS market, hot on the heals of a deal it priced in June, as sentiment stays upbeat for global trade and the shipping container industry.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:00 PM
A combination of a rebound in prices for dry freight containers, in addition to “stronger than expected” containerized trade growth, has seen container leasing issuers return to the ABS market, with seven deals pricing in the first half of 2017. This puts year-to-date deal volume at $2.2bn, compared ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 73,217.70 205 13.50%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,298.92 202 11.86%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 54,013.21 172 9.96%
4 JPMorgan 40,335.50 139 7.44%
5 Credit Suisse 30,239.23 97 5.58%