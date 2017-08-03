CAN Capital online loan ABS hit with downgrades
The subordinate notes from online small business lender CAN Capital’s sole securitization, which was priced in 2014, was downgraded on Tuesday by DBRS amid fears over its ability to absorb expected losses.
On August 8, DBRS announced that the $20m ‘B’ notes of the $191m deal were deemed insufficient to absorb expected losses at the initial B (high) rating level and were downgraded to CC. The analysts added that the notes do not benefit from overcollateralization, while the amount of
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.